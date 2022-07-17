Investigation Continues Into Texas Guard Soldier’s Death

An investigation continues into the death of a Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star.

Sergeant Alex Rios Rodriguez collapsed at his hotel quarters in McAllen Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Army Times reports the 52-year-old Rodriguez fell ill shortly after returning from his daily shift performing border security duties. The paper also quotes a source as saying doctors attributed his death to a pulmonary blood clot. An autopsy will be done to confirm that.

Rodriguez, who’s from San Antonio, was a team leader for the Guard’s Delta Company. It’s not known how long he been a part of the state-funded Operation Lone Star initiative.