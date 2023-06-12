Investigation Continues Into TX-DOT Worker Killed At Edinburg Road Construction Site

Edinburg police and the Texas Department of Transportation are continuing to look into the factors that led to the roadway death of a TX-DOT subcontractor.

The worker was struck by a vehicle at a road construction site in far north Edinburg Sunday evening.

TX-DOT says the worker was setting up road work signs in the southbound lanes of I-69C just south of FM 490 when a vehicle towing another vehicle veered onto the grassy median where the worker was struck. 43-year-old Andres Garza of Corpus Christi was killed instantly.