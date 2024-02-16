TEXAS

Investigation Finds “Wandering” Houston-Area Cops

jsalinasBy 274 views
0

Almost 200 Houston-area police officers with past histories that include resignations or firing for misconduct are back on the job. Between 2020 and this year, 184 so-called “wandering officers” were able to find police work despite their records.

Some officers were dismissed for offenses such as off-duty DWI arrests, theft, unwanted sexual advances toward colleagues and using racial and homophobic slurs.

Texas 2036 reports these officers often secure new positions at smaller, rural agencies due to a reduced hiring pool and a willingness by departments to overlook these issues.

Paxton Security Fraud Case Is Going To Trial

Previous article

Judge Grants Bond For Indicted Ex-Edinburg Councilman

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS