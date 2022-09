File photo: Surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Two more Texas State Troopers are being investigated in connection with their reactions in the Uvalde school shooting. That brings the total to seven. Some have been suspended with pay. The others remain on duty.

DPS Director Steve McCraw told CNN that nobody will get a pass for misdeeds at Uvalde where 19 students and two teachers were murdered.