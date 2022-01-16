LOCALTRENDING

Investigation Into Weslaco Homicide Brings Second Arrest

jsalinasBy 39 views
0

A second teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Weslaco last month.

17-year-old Jorge Antonio Gracia is jailed on a 1 million dollar bond for the killing of Leonel Guerra. Guerra was found with a single gunshot wound to his back at an RV park near South Bridge Avenue and 6th Street the evening of December 11th. A 15-year-old suspect was arrested about a week-and-a-half later and remains in custody at Evins Regional Juvenile Center.

Weslaco police say the victim and suspects knew each other and that Guerra was shot during a disagreement over what police described only as illicit activity they were involved in.

Judge Sets Execution Date For Harlingen Woman In Young Daughter’s Beating Death

Previous article

Silver Alert Issued For Elderly Man Missing From Edinburg

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL