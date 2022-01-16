Investigation Into Weslaco Homicide Brings Second Arrest

A second teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Weslaco last month.

17-year-old Jorge Antonio Gracia is jailed on a 1 million dollar bond for the killing of Leonel Guerra. Guerra was found with a single gunshot wound to his back at an RV park near South Bridge Avenue and 6th Street the evening of December 11th. A 15-year-old suspect was arrested about a week-and-a-half later and remains in custody at Evins Regional Juvenile Center.

Weslaco police say the victim and suspects knew each other and that Guerra was shot during a disagreement over what police described only as illicit activity they were involved in.