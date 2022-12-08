Investigation Ongoing Into ATV Crash That Killed McAllen Border Patrol Agent

An ATV vehicle is removed from the scene where a border patrol agent was killed on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 in Mission, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

CBP officials are continuing to investigate an ATV accident that claimed the life of a McAllen-based Border Patrol agent.

A Border Patrol statement says the agent was tracking a group of people who had illegally crossed the border south of Mission early Wednesday morning. The agent reportedly was driving the ATV at high speed on Schuerbach Road when he crashed into a large metal gate. The agent was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Border Patrol hasn’t released the name of the agent but condolences tweeted by other law enforcement personnel as well as lawmakers identified him as 38-year-old Raul Gonzalez.