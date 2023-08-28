Investigation Opened Into Spanish Soccer President’s Kiss

The head of Spain’s soccer federation is under investigation by prosecutors following him kissing a player at the Women’s World Cup last week.
Luis Rubiales has faced backlash after video showed him grabbing Jenni Hermoso’s face and kissing her on the lips while the team celebrated their World Cup win.
Last week, Rubales called the kiss “mutual” and said he will not resign while Hermoso said at no time did she consent to the kiss. Spain’s Prosecutors Office said Hermoso will be notified of her rights as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual aggression in the next 15 days.
Members of Spain’s men’s and women’s national teams, including all 23 members of the World Cup winning women’s team, have said they will refuse to play for their country until Rubiales is removed.