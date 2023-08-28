Investigation Opened Into Spanish Soccer President’s Kiss

The president of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales speaks during an emergency general assembly meeting in Las Rozas, Friday Aug. 25, 2023. Rubiales has refused to resign despite an uproar for kissing a player, Jennifer Hermoso on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final. Rubiales had also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture from the section of dignitaries with Spain's Queen Letizia and the 16-year old Princess Sofía nearby. (Real Federación Española de Fútbol/Europa Press via AP)

The head of Spain’s soccer federation is under investigation by prosecutors following him kissing a player at the Women’s World Cup last week.

Luis Rubiales has faced backlash after video showed him grabbing Jenni Hermoso’s face and kissing her on the lips while the team celebrated their World Cup win.

Last week, Rubales called the kiss “mutual” and said he will not resign while Hermoso said at no time did she consent to the kiss. Spain’s Prosecutors Office said Hermoso will be notified of her rights as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual aggression in the next 15 days.

Members of Spain’s men’s and women’s national teams, including all 23 members of the World Cup winning women’s team, have said they will refuse to play for their country until Rubiales is removed.