Investigation, Search Continue In Port Isabel Following Death Of Newborn

Authorities in Port Isabel say the couple arrested following the death of their newborn have admitted that the infant died in their care.

According to ValleyCentral.com, authorities also say the baby was delivered in the couple’s home without the assistance of any medically-trained personnel. However, it’s not yet clear how the newborn died, and the baby’s body is still missing.

The baby boy was reportedly born on March 8th. The parents were arrested last week later after an investigation by the Cameron County Constable Precinct One office. Constable Norman Esquivel says they were acting on a report from an unidentified person who expressed concern about the wellbeing of the baby.

The infant’s father, Zachary DelaRosa, has been charged with injury to a child. The mother, Susanne Pierce, is charged with abuse of a corpse.

(Photo courtesy of Cameron County Constable Precinct 1)