The Bexar County Medical Examiner says the deaths of a San Antonio family of four in early March were the result of murder-suicide–not the fire that destroyed their home.

Police say 40-year-old Blanca Pescador, her 19-year-old daughter Leslie and 13-year-old son Freddy were shot to death by Alfredo Pescador. The 44-year-old husband and father is suspected of starting the fire at about 10:30 a.m. on March 8th and then shooting himself.