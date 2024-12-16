Investigation Underway After Pit Bull Attacks Two Children

Charges are pending after a pit bull attacked two children at an apartment complex over the weekend. The attack happened around 3 p.m. Saturday at an apartment on West Commerce Street near SW 24th Street.

Police say a woman was babysitting a three-year-old girl and a one-year-old girl when the dog attacked the children. Animal Care Services took the dog away.

ACS says the pit bull’s owner and the babysitter each face two criminal citations, once for the attack, and the other because the dog wasn’t vaccinated and microchipped.