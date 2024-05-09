Investigation Underway After Willacy County Woman Dies In Custody Of Deputies

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Texas Rangers are helping to investigate the death of a woman while in the custody of Willacy County sheriff’s deputies.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called after the woman, identified as Jo Marie Solis, had intruded into a home in San Perlita early Thursday morning. They caught Solis hiding in some nearby bushes and took her to be booked into the Willacy County jail.

Apparently knowing that she had a history of drug abuse, deputies then took Solis to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where she fell ill, underwent emergency care, which was unsuccessful, and she died. An autopsy and toxicology tests are expected to be conducted to determine exactly how she died.