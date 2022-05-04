Investigation Underway Into Cameron County Jail Death

Investigators are working to learn what caused the death of a female prisoner inside the Cameron County jail Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s officials say the inmate, Lidia Grover, was found unresponsive at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. Grover was treated by EMS personnel then taken to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where she was pronounced dead.

Grover had been jailed since last Wednesday after being arrested for criminal trespassing. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into her death.