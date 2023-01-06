Investigations Continue Into Death Of School District K-9 Officer

The police vehicle in which a police dog was found dead Wednesday was blowing hot air out of its air conditioning unit at the time. That’s according to an Edinburg police report on the death of K-9 Officer Tilin.

The report states that the dog’s handler had left him in the running vehicle with the AC turned on. When the handler returned, the unit was blowing hot air and the dog was unresponsive. It’s not known how long the K-9 had been in the vehicle.

The vehicle was parked at Bert Ogden Arena, where a police K-9 competition was being held. Officer Tilin, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was representing the PSJA school district police department in the competition. Investigations into the death are continuing.