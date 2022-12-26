Investigations Continue Into Law Officers’ Shooting Death Of Weslaco Man

Two law enforcement agencies are investigating whether law officers were justified in shooting and killing a Weslaco-area man late last week.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers had responded Friday to a call about gunshots heard inside a home with children inside. It’s not clear what happened next but Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the homeowner was shot after he pointed a weapon at the officers. He’s identified as 39-year-old Rigo Mendez.

Two sheriff’s deputies and two DPS troopers have been placed on leave while the Texas Rangers and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office conduct investigations into the incident that happened at the home near Mile 3-1/2 West and Mile 12 North.