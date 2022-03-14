Investigations Into Families Of Trans Minors Temporarily Blocked

A Travis County court is temporarily blocking the state’s investigations into gender-affirming care for minors.

District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a statewide injunction Friday that prohibits the Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating parents of children who underwent gender transition procedures until this summer.

The injunction is part of a lawsuit filed by parents of a transgender child after Governor Abbott issued a directive to D-F-P-S to investigate cases of gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse. Meachum called the investigations “unconstitutional,” and said Governor Abbott’s directive to launch them was “beyond the scope of his duty.” The lawsuit will go to trial in July.