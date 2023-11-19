Investigations Underway After Second Starship Test Flight Ends In Explosions

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Federal Aviation Administration has begun its investigation into what went wrong to cause Saturday’s second Starship test flight from Boca Chica Beach to end in the loss of the giant rocket.

The 400-foot-tall rocket blasted off from Starbase shortly after 7 a.m. and reached space where the spacecraft successfully split from the Super Heavy Booster in a first-time hot-stage separation. But seconds later, the booster exploded over the Gulf of Mexico.

The spacecraft continued on but minutes later, it too exploded when its flight termination system was triggered, ending the test orbital flight about eight minutes after the liftoff. The FAA and SpaceX are working to determine what activated the self-destruct system.

Saturday’s failed test flight lasted about twice as long as the first one April 20th and SpaceX claims it will again learn from the mistakes. And once again, as the FAA investigates, the next Starship launch from Boca Chica is on hold until the review is complete.

(Photo credit: SpaceX)