Investigations Underway Into Man’s Death In Pharr Police Custody

Texas Rangers and Pharr police are investigating the death of a man in police custody early Monday morning. 55-year-old Adelaido Adrian Diaz had been arrested late Sunday night after leading Pharr police on a low-speed pursuit when officers tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. Diaz was taken to the city jail facing a charge of evading arrest. Several hours later, he was seen on a jail cell video monitor falling and hitting his head.

Police say Diaz was conscious when he was taken to McAllen Medical Center, where he died about an hour later. Texas Rangers will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, while Pharr police will conduct an internal investigation.