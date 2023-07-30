Investigators Confirm Man Killed In Police Shootout Last Year Was The Killer Of Harlingen Woman

Almost a year-and-a-half later, investigators have determined that a man shot and killed by law enforcement was the man who killed a Harlingen woman in March of last year.

The killer of 35-year-old Kristina Marie Torres had remained a mystery until a multi-agency investigation combined ballistic evidence, surveillance video, and advanced forensics to pin the murder on 43-year-old John Douglas McCommas.

Harlingen police made the announcement Friday, confirming that McCommas had killed Torres in her Pierce Avenue apartment, and was the same man who later robbed a Cricket Wireless store in Weslaco and stole an employee’s car to get away.

Responding law enforcement were led on a high-speed chase into San Benito where McCommas was killed in a shootout. Harlingen police say McCommas and Torres knew each other but have yet to disclose the motive for her murder.