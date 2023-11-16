Investigators Point To Candle As Cause Of Deadly Donna-Area House Fire

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Fire investigators say it appears a candle sparked the fire that killed a 4-year-old boy in the family’s mobile home north of Donna this week.

Investigators determined the flames started in the living room, and ValleyCentral.com reports family members told investigators two candles had been burning near some pictures on a wooden table in the living room.

Firefighters had responded to the home at around 3 in the afternoon Tuesday. They were met by family members who said the young the boy was still inside. His body was found after the fire was put out.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.