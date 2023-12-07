Investigators Say Dead Jail Inmate Had Fentanyl In Her System

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The exact cause of death hasn’t been determined but toxicology results show the 25-year-old woman found dead in the Cameron County jail about a month-and-a-half ago had fentanyl in her system. That’s according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office which is investigating the death of Jacqueline Barocio.

She’d been arrested for aggravated assault and drug possession, and was found unresponsive in her single cell in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center early the morning of October 21st.

The investigation into her death is ongoing being conducted by sheriff’s officials and Texas Rangers.