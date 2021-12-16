LOCALTRENDING

Investigators Say McAllen Pawn Shop Owner Sold Ammo To Undocumented Immigrants

A local pawn shop owner is facing up to 10 years in prison on charges of selling ammunition to non-citizens.

Daniel Gallegos, who owns Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods in McAllen, pleaded not guilty Thursday to five federal counts of unlawfully selling ammunition to a prohibited person. The 67-year-old Gallegos was indicted on the charges Tuesday.

As reported by the Progress Times, the indictment states Gallegos sold thousands of rounds of ammunition five separate times last year to a person he knew was in the U.S. illegally.

A McAllen federal magistrate has set a $50,000 bond for Gallegos who’s next court appearance is set for early February.

