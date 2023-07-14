LOCALTRENDING

Investigators Say Person Of Interest Had Help In Nahomi Rodriguez Killing

jsalinasBy 160 views
0
Miguel Angel Flores.-Photo courtesy Cameron County District Attorney's Office

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen police Friday said they believe others were involved in connection with the killing of Nahomi Rodriguez. That word coming a day after the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office publicly identified a person of interest in the 7-year-old case as Miguel Angel Flores.

Investigators believe Flores was the driver of a small light-colored SUV that the 19-year-old Rodriguez was last seen getting into after ending her night shift at a Harlingen McDonald’s. It was nine months later when her remains were found along an irrigation ditch outside of Rio Hondo.

Flores is currently in a state prison serving sentences for aggravated robbery. Harlingen police did not say today how many co-conspirators may have been involved, either directly or indirectly, and that they are continuing to build their case.

North Korea’s Ambassador Blames US For Regional Tensions In A Rare Appearance At UN Security Council

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL