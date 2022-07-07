Investigators Still Searching For Killer Of 18-Year-Old From Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department has turned a homicide investigation over to Harlingen police after it was determined the deadly shooting happened just inside the Harlingen city limits. It was early Tuesday morning when shots rang out from one vehicle targeting people in another vehicle as they drove on the westbound frontage road of I-2 near Bass Boulevard.

18-year-old Jaime Medina was struck and later died from his wounds at the hospital. As the investigation continued, it was determined that the vehicles were just east of Bass Boulevard when the shots were fired.

Meanwhile, authorities are still working to turn up the suspect vehicle and the shooter or shooters. Tips can be provided by calling the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers line at 425-8477.