Investigators Suspect Electrical Problem As Cause Of Don-Wes Flea Market Fire

A preliminary investigation has ruled out arson as the cause of the fire that ravaged the popular Don-Wes Flea Market last Saturday.

Investigators tell the McAllen Monitor they suspect an electrical problem sparked the fire although they’re still working to confirm that. The fire erupted at around 1 p.m. Saturday, and flames fueled by gusty winds quickly tore through the flea market, destroying vendor shops, trailers, and other buildings.

Fire crews from across the Valley fought for seven hours before bringing the blaze under control. A female vendor who suffered severe burns to about 15 percent of her body is said to be recovering at a hospital burn unit in San Antonio.