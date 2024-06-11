TEXAS

Investor Group Buys Chunk Of Southwest Airlines, Demands Changes

An activist investor group is demanding changes in leadership after buying a nearly two-billion-dollar position in Southwest Airlines. Elliott Investment Management bought an 11-percent stake in the Dallas-based carrier on Monday.

Southwest has been less profitable than other airlines ever since the pandemic. The investors blame poor management, and they want CEO Bob Jordan and executive chairman Gary Kelly to be replaced. Southwest says it’s confident in its management, but is willing to discuss the situation.

