Iran Executes Wrestling Champ

A wrestling champion is dead after being executed in Iran. Navid Afkari was killed by hanging this weekend in a prison in the southern city of Shiraz. He was convicted of murdering a security guard at the water supply company where he and his two brothers worked.

Afkari’s family says he was murdered by the regime because he participated in the massive anti government protests in 2018. The family says confessions to the guard’s murder were coerced through torture from Navid and his two brothers even though they were innocent.

The 27-year old was given two death sentences for two separate courts along with more than six years in prison and 74-lashes. His brothers were sentenced to decades in prison for their roles as accessories to the murder.