WORLD

Iran Execution: Man Publicly Hanged From Crane Amid Protests

jsalinasBy 16 views
0

(AP) — Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Authorities publicly hanged him on Monday from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others.

The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two paramilitaries after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters.

It shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists say at least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September.

 

Ukraine President Again Presses West For Advanced Weapons

Previous article

Texas Officer Testifies He Saw Gun Before Fatal Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD