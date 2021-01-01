Iran General Warns US: Military Ready To Respond To Pressure

(AP) — The top commander of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says his country is fully prepared to respond to any military pressure from the U.S. His comments come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration. The Iranian general spoke on Friday at a ceremony in Tehran ahead of the first anniversary of a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general. America recently conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf in response to what Trump administration officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the anniversary on Sunday.