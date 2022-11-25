Iran Government Supporters Confront Protesters At World Cup

An Iran team supporter cries as she holds a shirt that reads 'Mahsa Amini' prior to the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

(AP) — Iran’s political turmoil has cast a shadow over Iran’s second match at the World Cup. Pro-government fans harassed anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar on Friday.

Iran players sang along to their national anthem before the match against Wales unlike in their first match against England. Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country’s protest movement “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Small mobs of men angrily chanted “The Islamic Republic of Iran” at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media. Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags.