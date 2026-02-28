The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

Some of the first strikes on Iran appeared to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Smoke could be seen rising from the capital as part of strikes that Iranian media said occurred nationwide. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was in his offices when the attack occurred.

Here’s the latest:

US targeted Revolutionary Guard command facilities, other sites

U.S. forces striking Iran focused on locations “that posed an imminent threat” including “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement Saturday.

The strikes, which began shortly before 10 a.m. in Tehran, included “precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea” and U.S. Central Command said that they also employed low-cost one-way attack drones for the first time in combat.

According to the military command, the operation, dubbed “Epic Fury,” is the “largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation.”

US military reports no American casualties so far

About 12 hours after the attacks began, the U.S. military reported no U.S. casualties and minimal damage at U.S. bases despite “hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks.” It said targets in Iran included Revolutionary Guard command facilities, air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.

Iran state TV reports more than 200 people killed

Iran’s Red Crescent says Israeli-U.S. airstrikes across Iran have killed 201 people and injured 747, according to comments on Iranian state TV.

The spokesperson for the Red Crescent said the strikes have hit 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces. The spokesperson said relief operations are ongoing, and that 220 teams were deployed to different sites to respond to the strikes.

Leader of Houthi rebels in Yemen vows solidarity with Iran

The leader of the Houthi rebels in Yemen says they’re ready for “any necessary development” following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s counter attacks against Israel and U.S. interests in the region.

In a pre-recorded speech, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the rebels “will take action in various activities” in solidarity with Iran. He didn’t elaborate further details.

“The Islamic Republic is waging the battle of the entire Islamic nation against American-Israeli-Zionist tyranny,” he said.

Israeli says some 200 fighter jets took part in initial attack

The Israeli military says some 200 fighter jets participated in the initial attack on Iran, striking some 500 targets that included air defenses and missile launchers.

It says it was the largest “military flyover” in the Israeli air force’s history.

Explosions heard in Tehran near Intelligence Ministry

Witnesses living near the Intelligence Ministry building in Tehran tell The Associated Press that several explosions were heard in the vicinity of the facility. There has been no official statement on the incident in Iranian media so far. Witnesses also reported that air defense systems had begun operating in the area.

Oil price swings expected next week

Oil markets currently closed for the weekend are set to see price swings next week as the impact from the U.S. and Israeli strikes on oil supplies from the Middle East remains unclear.

Scenarios before the latest conflict with Iran foresaw a quick price spike that fades if the attacks didn’t affect oil shipping and infrastructure such as Iranian pipelines and its Kharg island terminal.

However, there would be a bigger price spike and longer-lasting impact if oil infrastructure or supplies were interrupted, for instance because of disruption of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

UK calls on Iran to ‘end this now’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says that while the U.K. didn’t participate in the attack on Iran, its planes provided air defense for its people and allies in the region.

“We’ve stepped up protections from British bases and personnel to their highest level,” Starmer said.

The Iranian leadership is “utterly abhorrent,” has killed its own people and destabilized the region and should never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, Starmer said.

“Iran can end this now,” he said. “They should refrain from further strikes, give up their weapons program and cease the appalling violence and repression against the Iranian people.”

Mideast governments condemn Iran

Across the Middle East, governments moved quickly to condemn Iran’s strikes on Arab neighbors, while staying silent on earlier Israeli and U.S. attacks. Countries that maintain diplomatic ties with Israel — including Morocco, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates — denounced Iranian strikes targeting U.S. military bases including in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the Emirates.

The 22-nation Arab League — which has historically condemned both Israel and Iran for actions it says risk destabilizing the region — called the attacks “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of countries that advocate for peace and strive for stability.”

Saudi Arabia said it “condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the treacherous Iranian aggression and the blatant violation of sovereignty.”

The responses broadly mirrored Western reactions, while setting Middle Eastern powers apart from China and Russia’s quick condemnation of the U.S.-Israeli action.

Iran continues to fire missiles at Israel

Israel’s military say that that “dozens” of missiles have been fired by Iran at Israel. While many have been intercepted and no serious injuries have been reported, the missile barrages were continuing after sundown Saturday. Israel’s military chief gave an address on national TV warning that the defenses are not “hermetic” and the public should obey safety instructions and remain vigilant.

Iran calls for ‘immediate action’ from UN

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has written to the U.N. Security Council calling for the 15-member body to “take immediate action in response to this breach of international peace and security.”

The council, which is currently under the presidency of the United Kingdom until midnight Saturday, is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran will continue to retaliate by all means necessary and that “all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile forces in the region shall be regarded as legitimate military objectives.”

EU to hold emergency security meeting on Monday

The European Union will hold an emergency security meeting on Monday over the conflict in the Middle East, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“For regional security and stability, it is of the utmost importance that there is no further escalation through Iran’s unjustified attacks on partners in the region,” she said on a Saturday in a social media post.

Egyptian leader speaks with Saudi crown prince

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has spoken by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

El-Sissi expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, and stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to “contain the escalation” in the region.

“Continued military escalation will only bring more suffering to the people of the region and undermine development opportunities,” el-Sissi said.

Leading Democrat denounces US strikes on Iran

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia has questioned whether President Donald Trump has learned anything “from decades of U.S. meddling in Iran and forever wars in the Middle East.”

“For months, I have raised hell about the fact that the American people want lower prices, not more war — especially wars that aren’t authorized by Congress, as required by the Constitution, and don’t have a clear objective,” Kaine said in a statement.

“These strikes are a colossal mistake, and I pray they do not cost our sons and daughters in uniform and at embassies throughout the region their lives,” he said.

He called for the U.S. Senate to “immediately return” to the Capitol and vote on whether to authorize or limit strikes on Iran.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting

The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting on the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Israel’s U.N. Mission says the meeting will take place at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) at the request of Bahrain and France.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador Danny Danon said Israel “is strong, united and determined to defend its citizens against any existential threat.” Danon also said that “Israel will never allow an Iranian nuclear state.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the strikes on Iran and the Islamic Republic’s retaliation.

“The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security,” Guterres said in a statement. He also called for an immediate ceasefire and for all parties to return to the negotiating table.

Iran’s supreme leader and its president are alive — minister says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells NBC News that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are alive “as far as I know.”

Egypt consults with several countries

Egypt’s top diplomat has discussed the military escalation in the Middle East with his counterparts in several regional and European countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Germany and France.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty warned that the escalation in Iran will have “dire repercussions” on Mideast security and stability. In a statement, he called for prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions to avert a “comprehensive confrontation” in the region.

US Congress was notified before strike, source says

Congress was notified before the strikes on Iran, as required by law.

The notifications mentioned ballistic missiles, but didn’t indicate that the strikes would be so expansive or the goals so broad, according to a person familiar with the notifications who requested anonymity to discuss them.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached out personally to some top lawmakers.

Saudi Arabia says it repelled attack by Iran

Saudi Arabia said Iran targeted its capital and its eastern region in an attack.

The government reported the attack in an announcement on its state-run Saudi Press Agency. It called the attack “blatant and cowardly” and said it was repelled.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are longstanding rivals, but the country reached a Chinese-mediated detente with Iran in 2023.

US is entering ‘war of choice,’ lawmaker says

One of the senior U.S. lawmakers recently briefed by Trump administration officials on Iran says that the United States is entering a “war of choice.”

“Everything I have heard from the administration before and after these strikes on Iran confirms this is a war of choice with no strategic endgame,” said Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

He also expressed his concerns to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio directly that military action in the region “almost never ends well for the United States.”

“It does not appear that Donald Trump has learned the lessons of history,” Himes said.

China calls for halt to military actions

China’s government said it is “highly concerned” about the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and called for an immediate halt to the military actions and a return to negotiations.

“Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Ukraine’s president supports US-led strikes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced support for US-led strikes on Iran, calling the country “an accomplice of Putin” for supplying Shahed drones and the technology for Moscow to produce them and other weapons in its four-year war against Ukraine.

“Over the course of this full-scale war, Russia has used more than 57,000 Shahed-type attack drones against the Ukrainian people, cities, and energy infrastructure. Other nations have also suffered from Iranian-backed terror. Therefore, it is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to rid themselves of a terrorist regime and to guarantee security for all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian leader said the emphasis now should be to save as many lives as possible and prevent any expansion of the war.

“It is important that the United States is acting decisively. Whenever there is American resolve, global criminals weaken. This understanding must also come to the Russians,” Zelenskyy said.

Omani mediator in recent talks urges US to not ‘get sucked in further’

Oman’s top diplomat has urged the U.S. “not to get sucked in further” to a conflict with Iran. Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi posted his comments on X hours after Israel and the U.S. launched joint strikes on Iran.

“I urge the United States not to get sucked in further. This is not your war,” he wrote.

Albusaidi was the key mediator in talks over Iran’s nuclear program seeking to avoid a U.S. attack. He said in an interview with CBS News that negotiations over a deal had made “substantial progress” in the last round talks in Geneva.

Iranian authorities make a highway one-way to help people leaving Tehran

Iran’s state news agency IRNA has reported that authorities turned a major highway connecting Iran’s capital with the country’s north into a one-way route to accommodate traffic leaving Tehran.

The agency reported heavy traffic heading north out of the capital.

Iran’s top national security body had earlier told residents they should consider leaving Tehran for their safety.

Canada’s leader supports US action

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its government from further threatening international peace and security.

He says Canada is clear in its position that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East.” Carney is also urging Canadians in Iran to shelter in place.

Flights are disrupted across the Middle East and beyond

The U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran is disrupting flights across the Middle East and beyond. Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar closed their airspace on Saturday. Airspace in southern Syria was also closed.

Some planes that were en route to cities like Tel Aviv and Dubai were diverted or returned to where they took off from.

The situation is changing quickly and airlines urged passengers to check their flight status online before heading to the airport. Many major airlines are canceling flights to and from parts of the region through Sunday or early next week.

Dubai’s airport operator said flights have been halted indefinitely at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international flights, and the Dubai World Central — Al Maktoum International Airport on the Gulf city’s outskirts.

Targets of the Israeli strikes included members of Iran’s leadership

Two people familiar with the operation, including a U.S. official and a person briefed on the attacks, said the targets of the Israeli strikes included members of Iran’s leadership. There was no word on whether the attacks had been successful. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified information on an ongoing operation.

Both Israel and the U.S. are striking military targets in Iran.

___

By Sam Mednick

Russia condemns the US and Israeli strikes on Iran

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran as “a preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent U.N. member state.”

It demanded an immediate halt to the military campaign and a return to diplomacy.

In a statement posted to Telegram, the ministry accused Washington and Tel Aviv of “hiding behind” concerns about Iran’s nuclear program while actually pursuing regime change.

It warned the attacks risked triggering a “humanitarian, economic and possibly radiological catastrophe” in the region and accused the U.S. and Israel of “plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation.”

British prime minister holds emergency meeting

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Saturday morning and planned to hold calls with allies in the coming hours.

“We do not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict,” a U.K. government spokesperson said, reiterating Britain’s support for a negotiated solution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Britain was not involved in the U.S.-Israeli strikes.

The U.K.’s Foreign Office also updated its travel advice to warn against all travel to Israel and Palestine, and urged British nationals in other Middle Eastern countries to “immediately shelter in place.”

Iranians stock up on supplies

In northern Tehran, supermarkets are seeing a surge of customers seeking bread and bottled water. However, supply has been limited, and some of the items most in demand — including bread, eggs, bottled water and milk — are currently unavailable in certain stores.

Long queues have also been observed at gas stations across the city.

State television showed footage from one of Tehran’s highways, Soleimani highway, where extremely heavy traffic was visible on west-to-east routes.

___

By Amir Vahdat in Tehran.

Pakistan condemns attacks on Iran

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday condemned what he described as “unwarranted attacks” on Iran during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Dar called for” an immediate halt to escalation through urgent resumption of diplomacy to achieve a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the crisis.”

Kuwait says it has repelled an Iranian attack

Kuwait’s national news agency says the Gulf country’s air defenses successfully repelled what it called a “heinous Iranian attack” earlier in the day.

Quoting a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the KUNA news agency said Kuwait maintains its right to defend itself.

Smoke and explosions witnessed near a US base in Iraq

Smoke rose from a U.S. base near the airport in Irbil, the regional capital of Iraq’s semiautonomous northern Kurdish region Saturday and an Associated Press journalist in the area heard explosions. Local media reported that missiles were shot down. There was no immediate statement from Iraqi officials or from the U.S.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias had previously threatened to strike targets in the Kurdish region in case of an attack on Iran. Earlier Saturday, a drone strike targeted a headquarters of the Iran-allied Kataib Hezbollah militia southwest of Baghdad, killing two.

EU calls for restraint and diplomacy

European Union leaders issued a joint statement Saturday calling for restraint and engaging in regional diplomacy in hopes of “ensuring nuclear safety.”

“Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. “We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law.”

Both said that the EU has pushed to resolve critical issues through diplomacy but also has in place “extensive sanctions in response to the actions of Iran’s murderous regime and the Revolutionary Guards.”

They said Brussels was working with the EU’s 27 member nations to support the bloc’s citizens in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian strikes

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Iranian assaults on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan as a breach of their sovereignty.

The Kingdom confirmed that it fully stands by those countries and warned of the “dire consequences of continued breach of sovereignty and violating international principles.”

Saudi Arabia also called on the international community to take measures to confront the Iranian assaults that are “undermining” the stability and security of the region.

US and Israeli strikes target sites across Iran

Strikes on Saturday are targeting a growing list of cities and sites across Iran, according to Iranian state media. Direct strikes on the capital, Tehran, earlier sent plumes of smokes above its skyline, with reports of explosions in or near the major cities of Isfahan, Shiraz and Tabriz.

Blasts were also reported in several western towns as well as around Persian Gulf port cities that are critical to Iran’s major oil trade, including Asaluyeh.

France advises its citizens to exercise caution

France, whose military has bases and a regular presence in the Mideast, has called on French citizens in the region to exercise extreme caution.

“A military escalation is underway … It’s not the time for negotiations. We are in a situation of war,” junior Defense Minister Alice Rufo told France-2 television Saturday, comparing the situation to the 12-day war in June.

“Our priority is the protection of our citizens and protection of our forces in the region,” she said.

Asked if French forces were involved in the U.S. and Israeli strikes or targeted in retaliatory strikes, French military spokesperson Col. Guillaume Vernet said: “The French armed forces continuously adapt their posture to threats and implement measures to ensure the surveillance and protection of military installations where French soldiers are deployed.”

He would not elaborate.

“Our military presence guarantees France’s independent assessment of the situation,” he told the AP.

Israeli president salutes attacks on Iran

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has welcomed the joint U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran.

Herzog says he hopes the operation “will bring a historic change and a better future for the whole Middle East and the entire world.”

Khamenei’s whereabouts unknown

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not made a public appearance in the days before the attack and hasn’t been immediately seen after. During the 12-day war in June, he was believed to have been taken to a secure location away from his Tehran compound.

Qatar says it repels second wave of Iranian attacks

Qatar’s Defense Ministry says the military has successfully repelled the second wave of Iranian attacks that targeted several parts of the nation.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, calling them a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty. It added that Qatar has been always among the sides calling for a dialogue with Iran.

The Foreign Ministry said that the targeting of Qatar by a neighbor “cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext” as the gas-rich Gulf nation has always distanced itself from regional conflicts.

US-Israeli attacks are expected to continue, AP told

A person briefed on the military plans says Saturday’s operation was planned by the U.S. and Israel for months and closely coordinated.

The person says the attacks are expected to continue for several days.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

___

By Sam Mednick in Tel Aviv.

Iran says Israeli-US airstrikes kill 5 at girls’ school

Iran on Saturday said Israeli-U.S. airstrikes in southern Iran killed five students at a girls’ school, the first confirmed fatalities in the operation.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported the strike happened in Minab in Iran’s Hormozgan province. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has a base in the city.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel has offered any details on the campaign so far.

Iran confirms attacks on US sites

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says that in its retaliation against Israel and U.S. attacks on Iran, the military struck several facilities in the region.

The Revolutionary Guard said in a statement that in the first phase of retaliation, named “Truthful Promise 4,” Iran’s military struck the command of the U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain as well as U.S. bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and military targets in Israel.

There have been no reports of damage in these areas apart from one death in the United Arab Emirates.

The Guard said Iranian attacks with missiles and drones are continuing and more information will be released later.