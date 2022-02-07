Iran Nuclear Talks To Resume In Vienna On Tuesday

FILE - People walk past Palais Coburg, where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Talks to revive Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 after breaking off for a bit over a week for diplomats to return home for consultations. The European Union, which chairs the talks in Vienna, announced the resumption on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber, File)

FILE - People walk past Palais Coburg, where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Talks to revive Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 after breaking off for a bit over a week for diplomats to return home for consultations. The European Union, which chairs the talks in Vienna, announced the resumption on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber, File)

(AP) — Talks to revive Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are to resume on Tuesday after breaking off for a bit over a week for diplomats to return home for consultations. The European Union chairs the talks in Vienna and the bloc announced the resumption on Monday. The United States pulled out of the Vienna accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump and reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran. Tehran has responded by increasing the purity and amounts of uranium it enriches and stockpiles in breach of the accord.