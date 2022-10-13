Iran President Accuses US Of ‘destabilization’ Amid Protests

File - In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters make fire and block the street during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo, File)

(AP) — Iran’s president has accused the U.S. of conducting a “failed policy of destabilization.” Ebrahim Raisi’s statement Thursday came as Iranians in cities nationwide held protests that have snowballed into calls for the downfall of Iran’s rulers.

The unrest was sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier detained by the country’s morality police. Raisi has repeatedly portrayed the widespread unrest as a Western plot. Videos posted by protesters on social media Wednesday have shown security forces apparently firing toward demonstrators and using violence to put down the dissent.

Girls and women of all ages have removed their mandatory headscarves in the protests which have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 2009 Green Movement.