Iran Protests Grow Despite Government Crackdowns

Protests are spreading across Iran despite violent government crackdowns. Human rights groups say over 180 protesters have been killed by Iran’s security forces and thousands have been injured or arrested, but the demonstrations keep growing.
Workers from Iran’s oil sector are going on strike this week and activists are calling for more work stoppages.
The protests began last month after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police for not covering her hair in public and was killed while in their custody. The protesters are calling for the ouster of Iran’s ruling regime.