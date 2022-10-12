Iran Protests Grow Despite Government Crackdowns

FILE - Iranians who live in Brazil protest against the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died in Iran while in police custody, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by Iran's morality police, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

Protests are spreading across Iran despite violent government crackdowns. Human rights groups say over 180 protesters have been killed by Iran’s security forces and thousands have been injured or arrested, but the demonstrations keep growing.

Workers from Iran’s oil sector are going on strike this week and activists are calling for more work stoppages.

The protests began last month after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police for not covering her hair in public and was killed while in their custody. The protesters are calling for the ouster of Iran’s ruling regime.