Iran Ready To Swap Prisoners, Urges U.S. To Free Jailed Iranians

Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the U.S. Its foreign ministry spokesman called on President Biden’s administration to “act instead of performing theatrical shows.” Tehran has sought the release of over a dozen Iranians in the U.S., including seven Iranian-American dual nationals.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that Siamak Namazi had now spent 25-hundred days “wrongfully detained” in Iran. He said Washington is determined to secure the freedom of all Americans held by its Middle East adversary.

The two countries have talked about reviving a 2015 nuclear pact, with the U.S. with the European Union studying Iran’s response to what the EU has called its “final” proposal to save the deal.