Iran is reportedly rejecting new peace talks hours after President Trump issued an ultimatum on Sunday.

According to Reuters, Iran’s state news agency cited “Washington’s excessive demands” and “the ongoing naval blockade” among the key reasons for not taking part in the second round of talks.

Earlier Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social that his envoys would arrive in Pakistan on Monday for negotiatons just a day before a two-week ceasefire ends.

The President also warned that the U.S. would knock out every single power plant and bridge in Iran if they don’t accept a deal to end the war.