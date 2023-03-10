WORLD

Iran, Saudi Arabia Agree To Resume Ties, With China’s Help

jsalinasBy 8 views
In this photo released by Nournews, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, right, shakes hands with China's most senior diplomat Wang Yi, as Saudi Arabia's National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban looks on during an agreement signing ceremony between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions between the Mideast rivals, in Beijing, China, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Nournews via AP)

(AP) — Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after years of tensions. The two countries released a joint communique on Friday about the deal that was negotiated with China.

The development represents a diplomatic achievement for Beijing amid its ceremonial National People’s Congress this week. Shortly after the Iranian announcement, Saudi state media began publishing the same statement. Tensions have been running high between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom broke off ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there. Saudi Arabia had executed a prominent Shiite cleric days earlier, triggering the demonstrations.

