Iran Scientist Linked To Military Nuclear Program Killed

This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran, Iran, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist that Israel alleged led the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program until its disbanding in the early 2000s was “assassinated” Friday, state television said. (Fars News Agency via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say an Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic’s disbanded military nuclear program has been killed in an ambush on the outskirts of Tehran. Iran’s foreign minister alleged that the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh bore “serious indications” of an Israeli role. He did not elaborate. Israel declined to immediately comment. Israel has long been suspected of killing several Iranian nuclear scientists a decade ago. Friday’s killing risks further raising tensions across the Mideast. State TV said Fakhrizadeh was attacked by “armed terrorist elements.”

