Iran Scientist Linked To Military Nuclear Program Killed

(AP) — Authorities say an Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic’s disbanded military nuclear program has been killed in an ambush on the outskirts of Tehran. Iran’s foreign minister alleged that the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh bore “serious indications” of an Israeli role. He did not elaborate. Israel declined to immediately comment. Israel has long been suspected of killing several Iranian nuclear scientists a decade ago. Friday’s killing risks further raising tensions across the Mideast. State TV said Fakhrizadeh was attacked by “armed terrorist elements.”