WORLD

Iran Starts 20% Uranium Enrichment, Seizes Tanker In Strait

By 94 views
0
FILE - In this. file photo, released on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, a forklift carries a cylinder containing uranium hexafluoride gas for the purpose of injecting the gas into centrifuges in Iran's Fordo nuclear facility. An Iranian government spokesman said Tehran has begun enriching uranium up to 20% at an underground facility. The state-run IRNA news agency on Monday, Dec. 4, 2021, quoted Ali Rabiei saying President Hassan Rouhani had given the order for the move at the Fordo facility. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)

(AP) — Iranian state television has acknowledged that Tehran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The report on Monday alleged the MT Hankuk Chemi had been stopped by Iranian authorities over alleged “oil pollution” in the Persian Gulf and the strait. The semiofficial Fars news agency said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s naval forces seized the ship. Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off the port of Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon without explanation. It had been traveling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the UAE. The ship’s owners could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

UK’s Johnson Warns Of More Lockdown Measures As Virus Soars

Previous article

Fauci: Vaccinations Are Increasing In A ‘Glimmer Of Hope’

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD