Iran Strikes Hard Line As Talks Over Nuclear Deal Resume

FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE)

(AP) — Iran is striking a hard line after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal. The comments on Tuesday suggested everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator referred to everything discussed thus far as merely a “draft” in comments to Iranian state television. It remained unclear whether that represented an opening gambit by Iran’s new hard-line president or signaled serious trouble for those hoping to restore the 2015 deal. That accord saw Tehran strictly limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.