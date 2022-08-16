Iran Submits a ‘written response’ In Nuclear Deal Talks

(AP) — Iran says it has submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency offered no details Tuesday on the substance of it response, but suggested that Tehran still wouldn’t take the European Union-mediated proposal, despite warnings there would be no more negotiations. Tehran under hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly tried to blame Washington for the delay in reaching an accord.
Monday was reported to have been a deadline for their response. An EU spokesperson said Tuesday that it had received Iran’s response. The EU has been the go-between in the indirect talks.