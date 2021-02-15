Iran To Curb Nuke Inspections If 2015 Deal Obligations Not Revived

Iran says it will cut its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if other nations don’t fulfill their obligations under the agreement.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said today Tehran has “no other option but to respect the law.” He was referring to an Iranian law that requires the government to end by next Sunday sweeping inspection powers given to the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Inspections would be limited to only declared nuclear sites. The Trump administration pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran.