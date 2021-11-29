Iran, U.S. At Odds As Nuke Talks Resume

The U.S. and Iran are at odds as talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal resume today in Vienna. Iran has violated a number of key commitments since former President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions.

President Biden is willing to lift those sanctions if Iran reverses the breaches, but Tehran wants the U.S. to make the first move. Iran’s new, hardline President Ebrahim Raisi has insisted the Islamic Republic’s negotiators won’t back down on defending Iran’s interests.