WORLD

Iran, U.S. At Odds As Nuke Talks Resume

By 12 views
0

The U.S. and Iran are at odds as talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal resume today in Vienna. Iran has violated a number of key commitments since former President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions.

President Biden is willing to lift those sanctions if Iran reverses the breaches, but Tehran wants the U.S. to make the first move. Iran’s new, hardline President Ebrahim Raisi has insisted the Islamic Republic’s negotiators won’t back down on defending Iran’s interests.

U.S. Restricting Air Travel From Parts Of Africa

Previous article

Security Guard Dies From Injuries Sustained In Oakland Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD