The war in Iran is showing little signs of slowing down. There’s still no clear word on which nations, if any, will help bring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz under control.

The narrow waterway normally sees about a fifth of the world’s oil supply pass through, but Iran has effectively shut it down as a result of Operation Epic Fury.

While President Trump insists the U.S. doesn’t need help in the region, he’s also calling out allies for their reluctance to get involved. Overnight, oil futures have been hovering around 94 or 95 dollars, down from highs of over 100 dollars a barrel.