Iranian Operative Charged In Plot To Murder John Bolton

FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019. The Justice Department says an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(AP) — The Justice Department says an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton.

Shahram Poursafi is identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He’s wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot, which the U.S. assumes was in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed a popular and powerful general in Iran.

In a statement Wednesday, Bolton thanked the FBI and Justice Department for their work. He said he couldn’t say much publicly but said Iran’s rulers are “liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States.”