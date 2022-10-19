WORLD

Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, Who Competed Without Hijab, In Tehran

In this image taken from video by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi speaks to journalists in Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi has described her not wearing a hijab as "unintentional" after Farsi-language media abroad raised concerns about her safety. (IRNA via AP)

(AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has returned to Tehran after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf. Her move was seized upon by demonstrators as the Islamic Republic has faced weeks of protests over its mandatory hijab.

Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless airport interview early Wednesday to Iran’s hard-line state television, insisting again that going without a hijab was an “unintentional” act on her part.

However, the hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport cheered a woman they called “Elnaz the Champion” who they saw as an inspiration for their continued protests. Those there included women not wearing the hijab. That split-screen reception shows the growing fissures in Iranian society amid nationwide protests.

 

