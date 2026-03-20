The spokesman for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard insisted Friday that Tehran was still building missiles, seeking to counter a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it no longer could.

Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini also said the Iran war would go on.

“These people expect the war to continue until the enemy is completely exhausted,” the general said of the Iranian public. “This war must end when the shadow of war is lifted from the country.”

A short time later, Iranian state television reported Naeini was killed in an airstrike.

The war persisted Friday in drawing Arab neighbors directly into the conflict, with heavy explosions shaking Dubai, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry reporting a fire from falling shrapnel, Kuwait shutting down oil production as firefighters worked to put out three fires from airstrikes, and Saudi Arabia shooting down multiple Iranian drones. Israel said it had begun striking Iranian targets east of Tehran.

The latest attacks come as Arabs observed Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and Iranians marked Nowruz, the Persian New Year.