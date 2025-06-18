Iran’s Supreme Leader Rejects Call To Surrender As Israel Strikes Tehran

Explosions were heard in Iran’s capital as Israeli warplanes pounded Tehran in three waves of strikes Wednesday. Less than a week into the conflict, Israel says its aircraft have free rein over the city’s skies.

Iran has launched small barrages of missiles at Israel with no reports of casualties, and Israel has eased some restrictions for civilians. Meanwhile, fear grips the Iranian capital as the streets are empty, businesses closed and communications patchy at best. Thousands have fled.

President Donald Trump would not say Wednesday whether he has decided to order a U.S. strike on Iran, a move that Tehran warned anew would be greeted with stiff retaliation if it happens. “I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said in an exchange with reporters at the White House . “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rejected U.S. calls for surrender and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage” to them.

Here’s the latest:

Hypersonic missiles could shift the dynamic of the conflict, experts say

The mix of speed and agility gives defenders less time to react, making the missiles hard to stop.

“It comes over the horizon, you suddenly see it, and then it’s over,” said Jack Watling, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute.

The missile Iran has launched, the Fattah 1, has had minimal success. Israel says Iran has fired over 400 missiles, with over 40 causing damage or casualties.

That’s because “speed is not crucial,” said Yehoshua Kalisky, a senior researcher at the Israeli think tank INSS.

“What is important is the maneuverability of the incoming missiles, and so far the maneuverability of these missiles is limited,” said Kalisky.

He said Iran has two fast and maneuverable missiles, the Khorramshahr and Fattah 2, that would be “more difficult” to intercept. But neither have been deployed.

Iran says it has fired hypersonic missiles at Israel, but experts are skeptical

Simply put, hypersonic weapons are any missile that travels beyond Mach 5, five times the speed of sound. Ballistic missiles, fired high up or outside the earth’s atmosphere, routinely reach this speed.

However, they must also be able to maneuver midflight to qualify as true hypersonic weapons. That’s a capability Iran isn’t believed to possesses, as the missiles must have advanced navigation systems and withstand the temperature and momentum stresses.

Experts say the U.S. and China are the only countries that have developed new-generation hypersonic missiles, but neither have used them in battle. Other nations such as Russia, North Korea and Pakistan have tested or used missiles with similar but less sophisticated technology.