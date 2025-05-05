Iran’s Top Diplomat Is In Pakistan To Mediate In Escalation With India Over Kashmir Attack

(AP) — Iran’s foreign minister held talks with top Pakistani officials on Monday to try and mediate in the escalation between Islamabad and New Delhi after last month’s deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.

Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad was the first by a foreign dignitary since tensions flared in the wake of the April 22 massacre of 26 people — most of them Indian Hindu tourists — in the town of Pahalgam, which India blames on Pakistan. Tehran has offered to help ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan’s military has been on high alert after Cabinet Minister Attaullah Tarar cited intelligence indicating that India could attack. Pakistan has denied any role in the massacre of mostly Indian tourists, and offered to cooperate with an international investigation. India has so far not accepted the offer and several world leaders have urged both sides to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in televised remarks that Pakistan “will exercise full restraint, but if India takes any adventurous step, then we will give a befitting response.”

According to a ministry statement, Dar in talks with Araghchi rejected what he described as India’s attempts to implicate Pakistan in the Kashmir attack.

Dar had earlier welcomed mediation to defuse the tensions with India. Since last week, he said he has spoken to over a dozen foreign dignitaries, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“We will not be the first to take any escalatory step,” Dar said, adding that he had warned the international community that, should there be “any act of aggression by India, Pakistan will resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He accused the Indian air force of attempting to breach Pakistani airspace on April 28. Pakistan scrambled aircraft and forced Indian jets to turn back, he said. There was no immediate comment from India on those claims.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and “strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.”

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over the Himalayan region and their ties have been shaped by conflict, aggressive diplomacy and mutual suspicion, mostly due to their competing claim s over Kashmir.

The latest flare-up led the two countries to expel each other’s diplomats and nationals as well as the shuttering of airspace.

Dar also denounced last month’s suspension of a water-sharing treaty by India.

In the town of Akhnoor in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where the Chenab River flows into Pakistan, residents said water levels were so low, people could walk across the river on Monday.

“I have never seen this river dry in my life,” said 55-year-old farmer Bal Krishan, adding he agreed with “Modi’s decision to suspend the treaty and punish” Pakistan.

There was no immediate comment from officials.

Also Monday, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar led a group of journalists to the mountain village of Bella Noor Shah, near Muzaffarabad — the main city in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir — where he said New Delhi had falsely claimed the presence of a militant training camp.

Residents of the village told reporters they had never seen any such camp in the area.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military said Monday it test-fired a short-range missile, the second such test launch after a medium-range missile on Saturday.

The military said that the Fatah surface-to-surface missile has a range of 120 kilometers (75 miles) and was launched from an undisclosed location. Such missiles are never fired toward India, and usually end up reaching the Arabian Sea or the deserts of southern Balochistan province.

___

Yousaf reported from Muzaffarabad, Pakistan. Associated Press writers Rajesh Roy in New Delhi and Channi Anand in Akhnoor, India, contributed to this report.