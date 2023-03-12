WORLD

Iraqi PM Promises Action To Tackle Crippling Climate Change

FILE - Water buffalo herders in the marshes of Chibayish feed their animals after back to back drought severely reduced available food stocks in Dhi Qar province, Iraq, on Nov. 19, 2022. Iraq's prime minister Sunday March 12, 2023 promised sweeping measures to tackle climate change — which has affected millions across the country. Droughts and increased water salinity have destroyed crops, animals and farms and dried up entire bodies of water. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil, File)

(AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has promised sweeping measures to tackle climate change, which has affected millions across the country. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said Sunday in a speech to open the Iraq Climate Conference that the Iraqi government is working on a national plan.

Those include plans to meet a third of the country’s electricity demands using renewable energy. Climate change for years has compounded Iraq’s woes. Drought and increased water salinity have destroyed crops, animals and farms and dried up entire bodies of water.

Hospital have also faced heavy loads of patients with respiratory illnesses caused by rampant sandstorms. Climate change has also played a role in Iraq’s ongoing struggle to combat cholera.

