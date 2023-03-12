Iraqi PM Promises Action To Tackle Crippling Climate Change

(AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has promised sweeping measures to tackle climate change, which has affected millions across the country. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said Sunday in a speech to open the Iraq Climate Conference that the Iraqi government is working on a national plan.

Those include plans to meet a third of the country’s electricity demands using renewable energy. Climate change for years has compounded Iraq’s woes. Drought and increased water salinity have destroyed crops, animals and farms and dried up entire bodies of water.

Hospital have also faced heavy loads of patients with respiratory illnesses caused by rampant sandstorms. Climate change has also played a role in Iraq’s ongoing struggle to combat cholera.