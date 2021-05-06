Iraq’s Prank TV Show Depicting IS Attacks Taken Off Air

Raslan Haddad, the presenter of the local TV prank show, Tannab Raslan, stands in front of a map of Iraq during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, May. 5, 2021. Responding to viewer outrage, Iraq's media regulator canceled the show that lured guests into simulated ambushes by militants, forcing participants and viewers to relive the fear that was widespread under the rule of the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Raslan Haddad, the presenter of the local TV prank show, Tannab Raslan, stands in front of a map of Iraq during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, May. 5, 2021. Responding to viewer outrage, Iraq's media regulator canceled the show that lured guests into simulated ambushes by militants, forcing participants and viewers to relive the fear that was widespread under the rule of the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

(AP) — Iraq’s media regulator has ordered a local TV show off air that lured guests into simulated ambushes by militants, forcing participants and viewers to experience some of the terror and fear that were widespread under the rule of the Islamic State group.

The cancellation this week followed wide outrage by viewers. The show is a form of reality TV and follows Iraqi celebrity guests, including actresses and soccer players. They are invited to what is described as a “charity event” but then fall prey under various scenarios to a staged ambush by actors playing militants. They are later freed by other actors playing Iraqi security forces.